Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to 24 calls for service on Sunday, March 30th alone. Twenty-two (22) of those calls were as a result of the severe weather Porter County experienced. With a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Watch in effect, Liberty Township and Jackson Township saw a significant amount of damage throughout the area.

Responding firefighters were faced with trees down across the roadway, power poles snapped and hanging, electrical lines hanging low, trees and tree branches suspended on lines, and power pole fires all during and in the aftermath of the powerful storm.

Fire crews, highway department workers, and utility companies worked to clear and restore the roads from debris. The community is being reminded to obey unmanned barricades and follow directions from fire officials anytime you see closure signs or emergency vehicles blocking the road. Motorists are reminded when emergency conditions exist do not go around emergency vehicles blocking the road. Residents are also being reminded to refrain from burning during severe weather conditions to save emergency resources.