The South Bend Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 46-year-old Janice Koch been reported as a missing person.

Janice was last seen on Monday, March 31 in the 100 block of Concord Avenue (not far from Washington High School).

She is described as 5’7″, 170 pounds and has naturally black hair that is currently dyed blonde.

She is believed to be wearing a blue striped shirt, black sweatpants and blue sneakers.

Family members say Janice regularly travels to Chicago.

If you have any information about Janice Koch’s whereabouts, call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201. If calling after hours, dial 9-1-1 instead.

Check the South Bend Police Department Facebook page for updates.