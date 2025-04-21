The DNR is seeking the public’s help to understand more about Kirtland snakes. The DNR asks the public to help them find out where Kirtland’s snakes live by submitting your photos to HerpSurveys@dnr.IN.gov.

DNR biologists are studying the status and occurrence of state endangered Kirtland’s Snakes across Indiana and need your help. Kirtland’s Snakes are a small, harmless, and docile species, but they can be difficult to find because they live underground. They prefer open grassy areas with moist soil but also live in vacant lots and along ditches in cities and neighborhoods. They may be found beneath pieces of wood, metal, and landscaping stones, often at sites that seasonally flood or contain crayfish burrows. The snake’s body coloration is typically brown to brick red with dark blotches. Their belly is pink and lined with rows of small black spots.

