National Work Zone Awareness Week Runs from April 21 – 25

As National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off, Northern Indiana

Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is reminding drivers to follow good safety practices every time they encounter road work crews.

This year’s theme for National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs from today, Monday, April 21, through Friday, April 25, is “Respect the zone so we all get home.”

“When driving through a work zone, it’s important for drivers to remember that the workers out there are real people with families waiting for them at home,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “We owe it to ourselves, to the crews and to fellow drivers to slow down and prioritize safety. One moment of distraction can change a life forever.”

If you encounter work crews on the road, following these simple tips just might save a life:

• Expect the unexpected – Normal speed limits may be reduced; traffic lanes may

change; and people may be working on or near the road.

• Slow down – Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes.

• Keep your distance – Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you and don’t tailgate.

• Pay attention to the signs – Observe the posted signs until you see the one that says you’ve left the work zone.

• Obey road crew flaggers – A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so

you can be cited for disobeying directions.

• Stay alert and minimize distractions – Dedicate your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones while driving.

For more information about NIPSCO’s focus on safety, please