At 12:45 AM Wednesday morning, Deputy Julian Sanchez was in the area of US 20 and CR 600 West. He observed a passenger vehicle with a license plate violation traveling west on US 20. The vehicle merged onto SR 212 and began to travel north.

A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a service station located at the intersection of SR 212 and Tryon Road. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Hassan N. MALLEY of Beverly Shores. A database check revealed MALLEY is wanted (Failure to Appear) by authorities in Wisconsin. MALLEY refused to exit the vehicle and sped off triggering a motor vehicle pursuit (MVP).

The MVP continued north on SR 212, east on US 12 and into Michigan, back west on US 12 into Indiana again, and then into Michigan City. A successful deployment of a set of tire deflation devices disabled one of the fleeing vehicle’s tires. The MVP continued along Michigan Boulevard and onto westbound I-94. The fleeing vehicle eventually stopped in the area of the 37-mile marker on I-94.

MALLEY was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for medical clearance. MALLEY was eventually transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and arrested for the following offenses:

• Resisting Law Enforcement – L6 Felony • Driving While Suspended, Prior – A Misdemeanor • Aggressive Driving – A Misdemeanor • Wanted – Hold for Wisconsin

MALLEY remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond.

Assisting: Deputies Austin Wells, Austin Howell, and Joe Walker, Michigan City Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, and Ace Towing