The Michigan City High School Boys football team and coach Cody French will once again volunteer in the community.

On April 25 from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. the MCHS football team will assist in the Keys to Hope Garden and at the The Nest Shelter on 8th Street.

The students will be filling their raised garden beds with soil in preparation for our planting day in May.

The Sand Castle Shelter is located at 1005 W 8th Street in Michigan City.