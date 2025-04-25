The Town of Chesterton will celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 26, with a number of projects, Park Superintendent Tyler McLead told the Town Council at Monday’s meeting. “It’ll be a busy day for us,” he said.

The Town of Chesterton listed the following projects that will be taking place:

*Rebuilding Together Duneland—whose work day always coincides with Arbor Day—will undertake projects in both Thomas Centennial Park and Chesterton Park.

*The Tree Committee and the Duneland Garden Club will plant a tree at Thomas Centennial Park.

*A local Girl Scout group will plant a tree as well, in Coffee Creek Park.

*A local Boy Scout will be replacing the split rail fence at the Prairie Duneland Trail trailhead at South 15th Street and Broadway, as part of his Eagle Scout project.