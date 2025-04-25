The Town of Chesterton will celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 26, with a number of projects, Park Superintendent Tyler McLead told the Town Council at Monday’s meeting. “It’ll be a busy day for us,” he said.
The Town of Chesterton listed the following projects that will be taking place:
*Rebuilding Together Duneland—whose work day always coincides with Arbor Day—will undertake projects in both Thomas Centennial Park and Chesterton Park.
*The Tree Committee and the Duneland Garden Club will plant a tree at Thomas Centennial Park.
*A local Girl Scout group will plant a tree as well, in Coffee Creek Park.
*A local Boy Scout will be replacing the split rail fence at the Prairie Duneland Trail trailhead at South 15th Street and Broadway, as part of his Eagle Scout project.
“So there’ll be a lot of activity all over town that day,” McLead told the Town Council.