On Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Michigan City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to

addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who: Michigan City Police Department

Where: Police Station- Main Lobby

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 19.2 million pounds (9,600 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent

leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com