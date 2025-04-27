Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will begin a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project on State Road 49 over the Indiana Toll Road beginning on or after Tuesday, April 29.

This project will be ongoing through late September, with three phases of construction and lane shifts in both directions. Southbound State Road 49 will maintain two travel lanes, but northbound will be reduced to one lane during the first two phases of construction. Motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns in the area.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.