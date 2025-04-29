Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department partnered with Rebuilding Together Duneland on Saturday, April 26th to install smoke detectors in homes in their service area.

Volunteer Firefighters spent their morning installing smoke detectors in homes that were being worked on by volunteers with Rebuilding Together Duneland. The purpose of this project is to help rehabilitate communities and homes of neighbors in need, focusing strongly on older people, persons with disabilities and those with children.

The fire department’s mission is to help ensure families have access to working smoke detectors to make homes safer. This effort is part of an ongoing collaboration with Rebuilding Together Duneland. Typically, when someone has reached out to the organization, Rebuilding Together Duneland contacts the fire department to help install these devices and provide fire safety information.

“Firefighters from Liberty have recently volunteered in other neighboring communities as far as Gary, Indiana to help install smoke detectors going door-to-door,” Assistant Chief Michael Wineland said. He was eager to get involved with his own community helping our residents.

For more information or to request a smoke detector installation, contact us at info@libertyfd.org