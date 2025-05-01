Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point is hosting a free peer counselor training for breast cancer survivors aimed at connecting patients and survivors through a new program.

Pink Ribbon Connection, in partnership with the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point, is offering training for breast cancer survivors interested in becoming peer counselors to assist newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Peer counselors offer emotional support and a source of comfort for anyone undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Participants in the peer counseling program need not be Franciscan Health patients.

The peer counselor training will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19 at the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point, which is located on the third floor of the Burrell Professional Center at the Franciscan Health Main Street Outpatient Center, 1205 S. Main St. in Crown Point. Participants should enter through door D. A complimentary pizza and salad dinner with soft drinks will be served.

To register for this free training and for more information, please call (219) 757-5741.