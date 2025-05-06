Local health departments are required by statute (IC 13-23-16) to inform the public of the discovery of released regulated substances at an underground storage tank site or above ground storage tank, in the surrounding area or a spill or overfill.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) was notified on May 2, 2025, of such an incident from the owner or operator of the Speedway #6673 facility located at 473 West US Hwy 30 in or near Valparaiso, Indiana in Porter-Valparaiso County.

• For further information on the Petroleum Remediation Program, please go to

https://www.in.gov/idem/tanks/.

• Or contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at (317) 232- 8900 or

by e-mail at LeakingUST@idem.IN.gov.