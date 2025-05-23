The Duneland Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for their Annual Community Awards event, including the Duneland Distinguished Woman Award.

Chesterton, IN, May 22, 2025 – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking community nominations for eight awards given during the Duneland Chamber Community Awards Luncheon, to be held on Wednesday, July 16. Nomination forms are available at www.dunelandchamber.org or can be emailed to you upon request. All nominations are due by Friday, June 26, 2025.

Putting Duneland on the Map Award honors an individual or organization whose achievements have brought state and/or national recognition to the Duneland area.

Business Renovation Award honors a business owner who has made a significant improvement to their businesses.

Construction Award honors those business entrepreneurs who have made a significant investment of new construction in the Duneland community.

Humanitarian of the Year Award honors an individual or organization that actively promotes and/or provides humanitarian services to the Duneland community.

Volunteer of the Year Award honors an individual who has actively dedicated their time for service of the Duneland Chamber and community.

Golden Achievement Award honors outstanding seniors who are at least sixty years of age, residents of the Duneland community, and have demonstrated substantial commitment to the Duneland community by providing significant service and leadership to church, business, civic or service organizations, community involvement and development.

Serviceperson of the Year honors an individual who gives selflessly to the emergency services of the Duneland community.

Duneland Distinguished Woman Award honors a resident of the Duneland community who demonstrates a spirit of humanitarianism, provides valuable service to her business or profession, and exhibits initiative and creativity while assisting other women in reaching their full leadership potential.

All nominations will be reviewed by the Chamber’s Nominating Committee, except for the Duneland Distinguished Woman Award, which will be reviewed by former recipients. All forms must be submitted to the Chamber office by Friday, June 26, 2025. Awards will be presented at the Duneland Chamber Community Awards luncheon. For more information, please call the Chamber at (219) 926-5513.

Award Nomination Link: https://form.jotform.com/251336146543151

####

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst organization committed to ensuring that its member communities are vibrant places to live, work and play. Through service to the towns of Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, the Chamber provides a unified voice for robust community-building events, meaningful educational programming and smart economic development in the Duneland area. For more information, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org.