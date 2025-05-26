In Pulaski County, a resurfacing project will begin on U.S. 421 between the two junctions of State Road 14 on or after Tuesday, May 27 through early August. During resurfacing activities, the road will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic in the area where work is occurring.

As part of this project, U.S. 421 will fully close to traffic for approximately four days on or after Monday, June 9 for a culvert replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 14, State Road 39 and State Road 16.