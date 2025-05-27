Here is the latest from the Ott Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City

Donald J. Groszek

April 16, 1950 – May 23, 2025

Donald J. Groszek, 75, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 23, 2025 at 5:18 pm in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, IN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church/Otis, 101 N. Church Rd., Otis, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery-Otis, IN. Visitation will be from 9:00 am -11:00 am, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church/Otis P.O. Box 386 Wanatah, IN 46390.

