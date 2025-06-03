AVOID THE AREA -TRAFFIC ALERT Here are more pictures of this HORRIFFIC ACCIDENT which has SR 2 CLOSED at FAIL ROAD-this will be closed for a long time. AVOID the area. Thank you for sharing the closure and pictures La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and to everyone working on the scene. #wims
FOLLOW THE LCSO FACEBOOK PAGE for details on closures, etc…
2700 east block of SR 2
Deputies are investigating a personal injury crash involving a CMV and a Refuse Truck.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 2 are closed in the area.
EB SR 2 is closed at Fail Road. WB SR 2 is closed at CR 300 East.
The closures will be lengthy.