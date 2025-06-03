AVOID THE AREA -TRAFFIC ALERT Here are more pictures of this HORRIFFIC ACCIDENT which has SR 2 CLOSED at FAIL ROAD-this will be closed for a long time. AVOID the area. Thank you for sharing the closure and picturesand to everyone working on the scene.

FOLLOW THE LCSO FACEBOOK PAGE for details on closures, etc…

Deputies are investigating a personal injury crash involving a CMV and a Refuse Truck.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 2 are closed in the area.

EB SR 2 is closed at Fail Road. WB SR 2 is closed at CR 300 East.

The closures will be lengthy.