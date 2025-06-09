The Portage Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 74-year-old Robert Johnson of Portage, IN.
Mr. Johnson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes.
He stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs approximately two-hundred and twenty pounds.
Mr. Johnson was last seen at approximately 7:45am on Monday June 9th, 2025, and was wearing black pants, brown shoes, and a gold watch at that time. Mr. Johnson is driving a white 2012 Buick sedan bearing Indiana license plate 329EJX.
Police say Mr. Johnson is believed to be in danger and in need of medical assistance.
If you have any information regarding Mr. Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122.
For updates check the Portage Police Department Facebook page.