The Portage Police Department is welcoming the two newest members of the Portage Police Department.
Officers Jonathan Krause and Theodore Uzelac were sworn in by Mayor Austin Bonta at this week’s City Council meeting.
Officer Krause is a Portage resident who comes to us with three years of management experience in the RV manufacturing industry.
Officer Krause also holds an associate in science degree from the College of DuPage.
Officer Uzelac is a life-long Portage resident and Portage High School graduate who is nearing completion of his bachelor’s degree in psychology through Purdue University Northwest.
Each officer will be paired with a Field Training Officer before attending the police academy this summer.