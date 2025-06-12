Press Release, Michigan City Police Department:

The Michigan City Police Department’s strategically deployed Crime Suppression Unit made it clear: crime doesn’t get holidays, and neither do they. Launching over Memorial Day weekend, the unit, in coordination with MCPD’s Patrol Division, immediately made its mark—executing search warrants, seizing firearms, narcotics, and arresting individuals tied to violent and disruptive criminal activity.

Through targeted enforcement focused on violent crime and street-level disruption, the Crime Suppression Unit—within just a few days—initiated over 20 proactive cases, resulting in 17 arrests, the execution of three search warrants, and the seizure of nine firearms. Officers also confiscated quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, disrupting active distribution networks and reducing immediate threats to community safety.

“This unit was created with a very clear mission: to target the drivers of violent crime in our community,” said Chief of Police Marty Corley. “The outcomes we saw over the holiday weekend are a direct result of focused policing, smart deployment of resources, and strong teamwork between our specialized unit and patrol officers. We’re not just reacting—we’re getting ahead of the violence.”

The Crime Suppression Unit’s presence extended beyond enforcement, as officers engaged directly with residents during their deployment, reinforcing the department’s ongoing commitment to both public safety and community connection.

As MCPD continues its summer strategy, the Crime Suppression Unit will remain an active and visible

force, working to reduce violence, hold offenders accountable, and support neighborhoods across

Michigan City.

The Crime Suppression Unit asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at

219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, Police and Public Health officials have noted that drug

supply disruptions can increase the overdose risk for people with active substance use. You can learn

more about local treatment options by simply dialing “988” on your telephone to be connected with a

local Lifeline Specialist, nationally through www.findtreatment.gov, or speak with a peer operator at the

Overdose Prevention Hotline at 877-696-1996.

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and

until proven guilty in a court of law**

# # #

