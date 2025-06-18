MICHIGAN CITY – Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch urges the citizens of Michigan City to check on family,

friends, neighbors, pets, and especially the elderly during extreme weather to ensure everyone stays

healthy and safe.

If you or someone you know in Michigan City needs a cool place to stay during the excessively hot

temperatures this season, these are COOLING CENTER locations open to the public:

Michigan City City Hall

100 E. Michigan Blvd.

(219) 873-1400

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City Police Department

1201 E. Michigan Blvd.

(219) 874-3221

Seven days weekly 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Michigan City Fire Administration Building

2510 E. Michigan Blvd.

(219) 873-1440

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nest Community Shelter

1001 W. 8 th St.

(219) 276-7582

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Daily

Any citizen needing transportation to a cooling center may call the MCPD’s non-emergency number at

(219) 874-3221.

If you need help keeping your pets cool, you’re advised to call the La Porte County Animal Shelter at

(219) 326-1637.