Tornado Watch for portions of our WIMS listening audience area-be safe

TORNADO WATCH 434 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BERRIEN BRANCH CASS ST. JOSEPH

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Northern Indiana

Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Starke-Pulaski-Marshall- Fulton IN-Whitley-Allen IN-White-Cass IN-Miami-Wabash-Huntington-Wells-Adams-Grant-Blackford-Jay-Northern La Porte- Eastern St. Joseph IN-Northern Kosciusko-Southern La Porte- Western St. Joseph IN-Southern Kosciusko-

New Buffalo MI to St Joseph MI-Michigan City IN to New Buffalo MI-Cass MI-St. Joseph MI-Branch-Hillsdale-Northern Berrien- Southern Berrien-Williams-Fulton OH-Defiance-Henry-Paulding-Putnam-Van Wert-Allen OH-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, northwest Ohio and the nearshore waters of southeastern Lake Michigan.

.DAY ONE…Today and tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this morning. Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy rainfall is likely with every storm.

Severe thunderstorms are likely from late afternoon into early tonight. Damaging winds are the greatest threat. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Very warm temperatures this afternoon combined with high humidity with cause heat indices to rise into the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday.