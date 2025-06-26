The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has released final reports for its ProPEL US 30 and 31 studies, which will inform the next 20 years of transportation planning and development along the two corridors in northern Indiana.

The Final Level 3 Screening Reports and the PEL Study Reports for each of the four study areas – US 30 East and West and US 31 North and South – are available at ProPELUS30.com and ProPELUS3 1.com . The Level 3 screening reports evaluate potential improvements in each study area. The PEL Study Reports, which mark the completion of these studies, summarize and document the planning efforts from start to finish.

The study teams made several changes to the draft Level 3 screening reports based on public input. Public feedback has been vital to the success of the studies, which began in 2022.

“The ProPEL US 30 and 31 studies allowed us to engage with the public earlier in the planning process than a typical transportation project,” INDOT project manager Jonathan Wallace said. “INDOT scopes and funds projects five years into the future, so the first projects could be three to five years away. These studies were able to shape a vision for US 30 and 31 while providing important data to inform and streamline future efforts.”

Each of the study teams will host community office hours, which are informal, in-person conversations where community members can engage directly with the study team. The public is also invited to attend virtual, on-demand public meetings for each of the study areas. Additional details are available on the ProPEL US 30 and ProPEL US 31 websites.

The Level 3 screening evaluated improvement packages in smaller sections of each study area based on qualitative and quantitative factors to assess costs, benefits, and impacts. Examples of changes to the Level 3 screening report based on public feedback include:

US 30 East

In Columbia City, all improvement packages feature full access at State Road 205. This change better accommodates traffic to and from the hospital and the surrounding region.

In Warsaw, the freeway alternative was updated to include local service roads. This change provides access to and from businesses situated between Old US 30 and County Road 250 East.

US 30 West

In Wanatah, an overpass at LaPorte County Road 1100 West was replaced with a directional intersection, and Condon Street was changed from right-in/right-out to a directional intersection. In addition, dedicated median openings were added to allow U-turn movements. These changes improve access for emergency services and local connectivity.

In West Plymouth, an overpass was replaced with an interchange at Union Road in one of the expressway alternatives. This change improves access for those traveling to Marian University’s Ancilla College and the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Center at Donaldson complex.

US 31 South

In Sharpsville, an overpass was added at the intersection of US 31 and County Road 300 North in one of the arterial alternatives and the expressway lite alternative. These changes improve east-west mobility and connectivity.

In the Grissom area, the expressway lite and freeway alternatives include an interchange alternative at the US 31 and County Road 800 South intersection rather than at the County Road 850 South intersection. This change promotes east-west mobility by improving traffic flow while also improving safety.

The study teams also clarified language in the Final Level 3 Screening Reports to better identify which packages warrant further consideration by INDOT after the PEL studies. All improvement packages were rated as either “Eliminated” or “Carried Forward.”

Besides the final reports, the ProPEL US 30 and ProPEL US 31 websites include an updated interactive map that illustrate changes in each study area.

Study teams will continue to visit communities along the US 30 and 31 corridors for community office hours through July. Dates, times and locations for community office hours are available on the ProPEL US 30 and ProPEL US 31 websites and social media channels.

The ProPEL US 30 and US 31 studies span 180 miles across 12 counties and include US 30 from Valparaiso to the Ohio state line, excluding I-69 and I-469 around Fort Wayne, as well as US 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth, excluding the Kokomo bypass. Counties within the study areas include Allen, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Starke, Tipton, and Whitley.