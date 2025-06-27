The La Porte County Parks Department announced it now has a level 2 public EV charger.

Guests can use this charger (for a fee) while visiting Creek Ridge.

It is located in the large parking lot near the Prairie Shelter.

“Thanks to a grant that funded a portion of this project we were also able to replace two vehicles in our fleet with EV Ford Lightning trucks!”La Porte County Parks said on their Facebook page. “The trucks are working out well for parks use, reducing our fuel usage and improving our emissions.”