In La Porte County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor is conducting alternating lane closures on State Road 4 in two locations.

State Road 4 is reduced to one lane between County Road 925 E and County Road 1000 East through mid-September for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the Kankakee River.

State Road 4 will also be reduced to one lane between County Road 500 East and Taylor Road on or after Monday, July 21 through early October for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the Little Kankakee River.

Temporary traffic signals are installed to direct traffic. INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.