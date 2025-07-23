INDIANA — The American Red Cross calls on donors to give blood or platelets now to maintain a steady national blood supply. Type O blood donors are especially key to keeping critical blood products on hospital shelves into August.

Even a strong blood supply can experience a sudden drop − potentially impacting the availability of lifesaving blood and platelets that could help new mothers, burn and trauma patients, and those facing cancer. Help safeguard patient care by booking a time to give blood or platelets. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In thanks, those who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Reward by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Those who come to give Aug. 1-28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, the Red Cross will perform free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes, on successful donations (one test result per 12-month period). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test for more information.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities now through Aug. 7:

Elkhart County

Bristol

8/4/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Utilimaster, 603 Earthway Blvd

Goshen

7/23/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/25/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/26/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/27/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/30/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/31/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/1/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, 63846 CR 35

8/1/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/2/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/3/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/4/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/5/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/6/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

Jasper County

Demotte

7/30/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Keener Township Emergency Services, 321 15th Street SE

Rensselaer

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus – Rensselaer, 325 E. Vine St.

Kosciusko County

North Webster

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Webster Community Center, 301 North Main Street

Syracuse

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Syracuse Church of God, 104 E Washington St

Warsaw

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

7/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

8/6/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

Lake County

Cedar Lake

8/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cedar Lake Clubhouse, 9800 W 129th Ave

Crown Point

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Church, 7667 East 109th Avenue

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S Indiana Ave

8/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakes of the Four Seasons, 1048 N Lakeshore Drive

8/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive

Dyer

7/31/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Village Church, 14849 93rd Avenue

8/5/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dyer Police, 2150 Hart St

Griffith

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion, 132 N. Wiggs

Hammond

7/26/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northgate Church, 2820 165th St

8/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Athletico Physical Therapy Hammond, 1940 165th St

Highland

7/27/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3711 Ridge Road

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Rd.

8/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln Street

Hobart

7/28/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road

Lowell

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 6841, 17401 Morse Street

8/2/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowell Public Library, 1505 East Commercial Avenue

Merrillville

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Orthodox Center, 8600 Grand Blvd

7/31/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Culver’s, 1579 E 79th Ave

8/6/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway

Munster

8/1/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave

Saint John

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 717, 10400 W 93rd Avenue

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman Street

Schererville

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 Wilhelm St.

7/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

8/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

Whiting

8/1/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Whiting Public Library, 1735 Oliver St

LaPorte County

La Porte

8/1/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

8/4/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 111 Kingsbury Ave

8/6/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 201 Bach Street

Michigan City

7/30/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Laporte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202 Spring St

8/5/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road

Marshall County

Argos

8/7/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Argos United Methodist Church, 540 N Michigan St.

Bremen

7/23/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Isidore Hall, 803 W. Bike St.

Plymouth

7/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 901 East Jefferson St.

7/30/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Plymouth Fire Department, 111 N. Center St.

Newton County

Kentland

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Autumn Trace Senior Communities, 500 N Ade St

Porter County

Portage

8/1/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Portage City Hall, 6070 Central Ave

8/4/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave.

Valparaiso

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Dr.

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 1325 East Evans

8/4/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin Street

8/6/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., GracePoint, 2590 W. Morthland Dr.

8/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd.

Pulaski County

Winamac

7/23/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 340 E. 50 N.

St Joseph County

Granger

7/30/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knollwood Country Club, 16633 Baywood Ln

Starke County

North Judson

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 210 West Central Avenue

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.