The La Porte City Police Department’s Chiefs will be hosting ‘Walking Wednesdays’ on July 30.

They’ll be out walking in the area of Park, Pulaski, Neisen, Roosevelt, Cable, Belden, Larson, Pine, Oak, and Cherry Streets on Wednesday, July 30th at two different times, 9-11am / 4-6pm.

The LPPD says to look for them to be out and say hello.