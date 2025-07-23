The Michigan City Police Department released the following statement on trespassing concerns from the community:
Community members have recently contacted the Michigan City Police Department to express their concerns and/or frustration with large groups of people trespassing on their residential private property. They reported not having access to their driveways and yards, loud noise/music keeping them awake at night and people using their lawns as a public restroom. Aside from the behavior issues, community members were concerned about their safety if they went outside to tell a group of more than 50 people to get off their property.
To support residents and business owners in addressing these issues, we want to clarify how Indiana Code 35-43-2-2—Indiana’s Trespassing Statute—has recently changed. The updated law allows law enforcement to act on behalf of property owners to remove trespassers, without requiring the owner to be present or confront anyone directly.Here’s how it works:If you own residential or commercial property and do not want large, unauthorized groups gathering on your premises, you may complete a consent form allowing MCPD to take enforcement action on your behalf. Once this form is on file, officers may instruct individuals to leave and take further action if they refuse. Forms can be obtained at the Michigan City Police Department front desk or directly from an officer. Property owners may revoke their consent at any time. This authorization is designed specifically to help address spontaneous or large-scale gatherings that interfere with private use and public safety.The Michigan City Police Department remains committed to working with the community to address quality-of-life concerns with fairness and professionalism. We ask all residents, visitors, and event organizers to help us maintain a respectful, safe environment for everyone.