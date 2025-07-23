To support residents and business owners in addressing these issues, we want to clarify how Indiana Code 35-43-2-2—Indiana’s Trespassing Statute—has recently changed. The updated law allows law enforcement to act on behalf of property owners to remove trespassers, without requiring the owner to be present or confront anyone directly.

Here’s how it works:

If you own residential or commercial property and do not want large, unauthorized groups gathering on your premises, you may complete a consent form allowing MCPD to take enforcement action on your behalf. Once this form is on file, officers may instruct individuals to leave and take further action if they refuse. Forms can be obtained at the Michigan City Police Department front desk or directly from an officer. Property owners may revoke their consent at any time. This authorization is designed specifically to help address spontaneous or large-scale gatherings that interfere with private use and public safety.