MICHIGAN CITY, IN — On Saturday, June 28, Michigan City High School alumnus and current Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske returned to his roots to host the first-ever Braden Fiske Family Fun Day at Ames Field in partnership with Michigan City Special Events. The free event welcomed families from across the community following the Michigan City Patriotic Parade.

Activities included bounce houses, a dunk tank, food trucks, live music from a DJ, paper football games, and raffles. Fiske was on site for an autograph session, and MCAS athletics teams participated with hands-on activities for kids. The MCHS football and girls flag football teams led skill drills, while the volleyball team joined in with additional games and activities.

Thanks to the support of community partners and volunteers, attendees also received free haircuts, and backpacks were distributed to Michigan City students while supplies lasted.

“It was incredible to see so many families, former coaches, and friends come to support this event,” said Fiske. “Giving back to the community is what it’s all about.”

Fiske, a 2018 graduate of Michigan City High School, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. Hosting the event at Ames Field, where he played as a student-athlete, was a full-circle moment.

“I’m incredibly proud to be from Michigan City. I hope kids see what I’m doing and realize that no matter where you’re from or what your goals are, the opportunities are out there. I want them to dream big and set high standards for themselves. Nothing should feel too big or out of reach. I can be that little extra motivation to help them believe anything is possible.”

Fiske reflected on his time as a student-athlete at Michigan City High School and the memories that shaped his path.

“My greatest memory at Michigan City High School was winning the first sectional championship in the school’s history,” he added. “To see how far our program came by my senior year, and to feel the support the city gave us, it was something special.”

Fiske also expressed gratitude for the city’s enthusiastic support in bringing the event to life. The event was made possible through the partnership of the Special Events for Michigan City team, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, the MCHS Athletics Department, MCAS Sodexo staff, and local businesses that generously volunteered their time and services.

“We were so excited to work with Michigan City Area Schools to help Braden plan and execute this event, and we hope it will be an annual part of our summer event schedule,” said Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events for Michigan City. “Braden’s commitment to our community, as well as his desire to make a positive impact, exemplifies who he is as a person.”

Fiske hopes the same as Greetham.

“So many individuals in this city made a huge impact on me and my career,” Fiske said. “I’ve always wanted to make that same kind of impact in return.”

The event reflected strong collaboration between the school district and city partners.

“Braden is a class act, and it was great to see him back at Ames Field, interacting with families and giving back to the Michigan City community,” said Ben Bachmann, City-Wide Athletic Director for MCAS. “This event was a great example of what can happen when our alumni, city leaders, schools, and volunteers come together to create something meaningful for our students and community. WE are M.C.!”

Michigan City Area Schools was proud to support the event, which aligned with the district’s values of community engagement and student inspiration.

Ames Field, located in downtown Michigan City, is home to the MCHS Wolves and serves as a vital gathering place for school and city events. To learn more about Michigan City High School Athletics, visit GoMCWolves.com.