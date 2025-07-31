The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says an officer-involved shooting where a man was fatally wounded occurred Wednesday morning.

At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Gary, Indiana.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Adams Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Gary SWAT team was conducting an operation. An adult male was fatally wounded.

The Lake County Detective Bureau and Lake County CSI are handling the officer-involved shooting.