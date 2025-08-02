Swim advisory high bacteria notice:

Swim advisories are issued when water samples show bacteria levels exceeding the state water quality standard (235 mpn/100mL). These advisories are typically temporary and are lifted once the bacteria levels return to a safe level. Here are some recent swim advisories due to high bacteria levels:

Stone Lake Beach and Upper Fish Lake Beach: Advised to avoid swallowing water and to shower immediately after returning from the lake due to high bacteria levels.