The following information is from the La Porte County Health Department:

Swim advisory high bacteria notice:
Swim advisories are issued when water samples show bacteria levels exceeding the state water quality standard (235 mpn/100mL). These advisories are typically temporary and are lifted once the bacteria levels return to a safe level. Here are some recent swim advisories due to high bacteria levels:
Stone Lake Beach and Upper Fish Lake Beach: Advised to avoid swallowing water and to shower immediately after returning from the lake due to high bacteria levels.
