A fugitive from an I-80 pursuit—and wanted on a felony warrant charging him with being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun—was apprehended in downtown Chesterton on Saturday, the Chesterton Police Department reported to the Town of Chesterton.

According to police, at about 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police engaged in a pursuit on westbound I-80 which ended in a crash and the escape of the vehicle’s three occupants. Two were located and taken into custody but the driver remained at large.

At 6 p.m. Cpl. Darren Conley went on duty and was informed that the outstanding suspect had been spotted in the area of County Road 1200 North and County Road 400 East in Jackson Township, just north of the Norfolk Southern right-of-way. Conley joined officers from multiple jurisdictions in establishing a perimeter around the area as drones, K-9 units, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit attempted to locate the suspect, without success. Responding officers cleared the scene.

Just before 10 p.m., dispatch advised that the suspect had been sighted walking along the Norfolk Southern tracks in the area of North Calumet Road and Grant Ave. in Downtown Chesterton, the CPD said. Donley and several other officers responded, to find the suspect sitting on a bench at the intersection of Broadway and South Calumet Road.

“As I was traveling south on Calumet, I observed the suspect stand up and begin running west through Thomas Centennial Park,” Conley stated in his report. A Porter Police officer deployed his Taser but without effect as the suspect “continued running northwest through the park,” now followed on foot by Conley.

“The suspect attempted to jump the fence on the north side of the park but was unable to and continued running,” Conley stated. “I was able to catch up to the suspect and tackled him to the ground.” There Conley, CPD Officer Cole Foster, and the Porter Police officer placed him in custody, then turned him over to the Indiana State Police.

The suspect, a 29-year-old South Bend man, was charged with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, identity deception, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.