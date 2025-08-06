Join Northwest Indiana Green Drinks for a special and rare program by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on regional restoration efforts, Thursday, August 7th, 6:30 pm, via Zoom or Save the Dunes Facebook Live. EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office and U.S. Steel have partnered to investigate and address impacted sediment within the Eastern 5 Miles of the Grand Calumet River and Marquette Park Lagoons through a Great Lakes Legacy Act (GLLA) project agreement. The Eastern 5 Miles project is one of various GLLA projects intended to address the Grand Calumet River’s impaired beneficial uses by restoring sediment as critical aquatic habitat and a key contributor to surface water health. Christian Bako, Environmental Engineer & Project Manager, will present “Reclaiming Waterways: Eastern Grand Calumet River & Marquette Lagoons Sediment Project” to give background on the project, current status, and plans for future project phases. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86836857061 Zoom Link:

Why were certain creeks, streams, and rivers considered dead in Northwest Indiana? What has sediment removal and restoration done for aquatic and bird life in the Calumet River and Marquette Lagoons? How will future plans impact these habitats and their wildlife?

Join Environmental Engineer & Project Manager Christian Bako as he reveals how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Great Lakes National Program Office and U.S. Steel have partnered to investigate and address impacted sediment within the Eastern 5 Miles of the Grand Calumet River and Marquette Park Lagoons through a Great Lakes Legacy Act (GLLA) project agreement.

Grab a libation and some delicious eats in your own space, as Christian explains how

the Eastern 5 Miles project is one of various Great Lakes Legacy Act (GLLA) projects intended to address the Grand Calumet River’s impaired beneficial uses by restoring sediment as critical aquatic habitat and a key contributor to surface water health. His presentation will give background on the project, current status, and plans for future project phases.

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will meet Thursday, August 7th, 6:30 pm CT/7:30 pm ET, via Zoom and Save the Dunes Facebook Live. NWI Green Drinks—in its permanent virtual format—meets the first Thursday of the month (excluding July and December breaks).

