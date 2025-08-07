In La Porte County, an INDOT contractor will conduct overnight lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 beginning on or after Monday, August 11.

Lane closures will take place during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately three weeks. Nightly left lane closures will be utilized so that concrete patching work can occur. I-94 is currently reduced to two lanes through the work zone so this will further reduce traffic to one lane to the right in each direction during these overnight timeframes.

Construction work this year includes concrete patching along this stretch of I-94 and a bridge deck overlay on I-94 over Norris Ditch (just west of C.R. 400 N). During this work, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Patching and overlay work will be ongoing through mid-December, 2025. Additionally, this contract includes a full bridge deck replacement on Bleck Rd over I-94 in 2026, which will include restrictions on I-94.