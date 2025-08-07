Explore the Legacy of George Pullman—The Man, the Company, and the Community, Sunday, August 10th at 12:00pm CST

The Barker Mansion invites you to take a journey through time with its upcoming History Hour, titled “Pullman: The Man, the Company, and the Community,” held on Sunday, August 10 at 12pm (noon) CST. This presentation explores the complex and compelling story of George Pullman, the industrialist who transformed American rail travel and labor relations.

Born in 1831 in Brockton, New York, Pullman revolutionized long-distance rail travel through the Pullman Palace Car Company. His vision extended beyond engineering comfort—he created a model industrial town, Pullman, Illinois, now part of Chicago, where his employees lived and worked. The story of Pullman is not just one of innovation, but also of labor, race, and community—revealing the challenges of balancing idealism and industrial control.

This enlightening talk will be presented by Doug Davidson, a recently retired railroad veteran with over 50 years of industry experience. Davidson served as the Director of Arbitration for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen, the nation’s oldest labor union, and chaired the National Railroad Adjustment Board. His distinguished career includes work as a locomotive engineer and as local chairman of BLE-T Division 96 in Chicago.

Join us for a fascinating evening as we look at American history through the lens of railroads, labor, and one of the country’s most ambitious—and controversial—industrialists.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.barkermansion.org