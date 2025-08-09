Press release, Indiana State Police – Lowell Post:

Lowell- On July 24, 2025, 20 probationary troopers graduated from the 87th Indiana State Police Academy. Two of those probationary troopers are being assigned to the Indiana State Police Lowell Post and will begin their next phase of training, which includes a three-month field training period, riding with veteran troopers. Upon successful completion of field training, the troopers will be assigned a state patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol.

These troopers have already completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal and traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement-related training.

Brayden (Brady) Schrock is from La Crosse, IN, and was homeschooled. In 2022, he joined the Indiana Army National Guard where he currently holds the rank of Specialist E-4. Trooper Schrock was recognized during the 87th Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony and was presented with the Superintendent’s Award. This award is presented to the recruit who best exemplifies all the characteristics of what a trooper should be. Trooper Schrock demonstrated leadership among his fellow recruits, outstanding performance in all aspects of training, and achieved top scores on all tests-including a 98% on his criminal law exam.

In his spare time, he holds a drone pilot license, enjoys hiking, participating in church activities, and is active with the Civil Air Patrol. He resides in LaPorte County with his family.

Nathan Duesing is from South Holland, IL, and was homeschooled until college, where he attended Purdue University Northwest and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish. During college, he interned for then-Senator Mike Braun, the Indiana State Police and also with the federal government.

Trooper Duesing stated that he gained a deep understanding of the role of an Indiana State Trooper through his State Police internship and ride-alongs with troopers. During this time, he realized that a career with the Indiana State Police would be both challenging and rewarding.

In his free time, Trooper Duesing enjoys playing the piano, reading, working out at the gym, and spending time with his girlfriend. He also has plans to pursue a law degree. He resides in Lake County.