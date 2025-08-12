Press Release, Center of Workforce Innovations:

VALPARAISO, IN — As the new academic year begins in the Region, the Center of Workforce Innovations is taking time to reflect on what was a landmark year of student growth and achievement at the Adult Learning & Training Centers. With a record-breaking enrollment of 503 students across Northwest Indiana, this year marks CWI’s largest class in the past four years, highlighting the growing demand for accessible, high-quality adult education and workforce training.

Amidst this year of expansion, the organization underwent a name change to the CWI Adult Learning & Training Centers to better reflect its commitment to offering diverse educational and career opportunities for adult learners in Northwest Indiana. As part of the rebranding effort, a shorter and friendlier online identity called “Grad219” was created for the organization’s website and social media channels. This update aims to offer a more welcoming and casual introduction to adult education for potential students in the region.

One of the year’s most exciting developments was the introduction of a state-approved pre-apprenticeship program, created in partnership with the Computer Skills & Training Center located at Faith Community Center in Gary, Ind. Participants earned certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), a nationally recognized credential in the construction industry. This program offers a streamlined pathway into the carpenters’ union. To date, three graduates have entered the union, with more expected soon.

In addition to the new pre-apprenticeship, CWI also oversaw the return of Fast Track to High School Equivalency (HSE), a course designed to help adult learners obtain their High School Equivalency in as little as three days. The popular program was brought back to the region thanks to a generous $10,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The center also continued English Language Learning offerings with classes located at the Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting. The initiative was made possible through funding of $5,000 through the First National Foundation.

“I am inspired by the sheer determination shown by our students, along with the steadfast support from our dedicated staff and community partners,” said Samantha Smith, CWI’s Director of Adult Education. “While adult education continues to face challenges, especially amid tightening budgets, I remain incredibly optimistic. This past academic year has shown us what’s possible when we invest in people and provide them with the tools to succeed.”

The sentiment of success through resilience is evident in many of the year’s most notable student stories. A mother and son earned their HSE together, while other students launched their own businesses. Additionally, a second-chance student at the Kimbrough Work Release Center overcame obstacles to obtaining his HSE and NCCER certification. Despite their different journeys, each individual found brighter prospects through hard work and support from CWI and its partners.

“I found out about the program when I came to Kimbrough, but I just didn’t take the steps to do it until now,” said Tyler, a second-chance alum who completed his studies through ALTC. “My advice would be to keep showing up, maintaining discipline and perseverance to achieve your goals.”