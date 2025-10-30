The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is moving forward with its Charging the Crossroads initiative, a statewide effort to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure along Indiana’s interstates and highways. The program is funded through the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

On August 11, 2025, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released revised guidance for the NEVI program, streamlining requirements and giving states greater flexibility to accelerate deployment.

As a first step under the revised guidance, INDOT has resumed the contracting process for contingent awards announced in 2024. More information about future phases of Charging the Crossroads, including anticipated installation of charging stations funded by the program, will be shared as it becomes available.

Updated federal guidance removes several requirements, allowing INDOT to focus on delivering reliable, accessible charging infrastructure that meets the needs of Hoosier drivers and supports Indiana’s growing EV market.

For more information about Charging the Crossroads, visit ChargingtheCrossroads.com.