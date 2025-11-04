NORTHWEST INDIANA – Franciscan Health is hosting three Mobile Markets across Northwest Indiana aimed at providing families experiencing food insecurity with the groceries needed to prepare a full Thanksgiving meal.

One frozen turkey and side items will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Attendees must present valid proof of Indiana residency. Volunteers will be on-site at each location to assist with lining up vehicles for the drive-through events. For safety purposes, attendees must be in vehicles and not on foot.

The first Mobile Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last on Monday, Nov. 17 at 5454 Hohman Ave. in Hammond.

The second Mobile Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point. Attendees should enter Gate 2, the main entrance located on Court Street.

The final Mobile Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City.

The Mobile Markets are made possible through a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the Northern Indiana Food Bank and generous donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation's Food Insecurity Fund. Donations are available on the Franciscan Health Foundation website by selecting Northern Indiana and Food Insecurity Fund in the drop-down menus or by calling (219) 661-3401.