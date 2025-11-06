The City of La Porte will host a public open house Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium to update the community and collect feedback on the development of the comprehensive plan.
“The comprehensive plan is a valuable tool that will help guide the city as we consider growth, development, and transportation issues important for our community’s future, the City of La Porte said on Facebook. “Participation from the public is a key part of the process, so please join us on the 19th to share your thoughts!”