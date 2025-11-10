WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT
CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 3 and 6 inches this afternoon and tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Plan on
slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally
heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away. Visibilities can
also vary greatly. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather,
visibility, and road conditions.
