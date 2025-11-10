WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches this afternoon and tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away. Visibilities can also vary greatly. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions.