The Salvation Army has partnered with Farmed & Forged Market for the Giving Market on Saturday, November 22.
Families in need (with an EBT card): Stop by to receive a free “Feed a Family Box” of locally sourced food (while supplies last).
Community members: Come shop the market, support local vendors, and help feed your neighbors this holiday season.
Donations raised will help restock our food pantry and provide meals for families in Michigan City. Check out the event page for more details, or click here to donate: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/feed-a-family-4