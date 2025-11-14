The City of La Porte announced that “Letters from Santa” registration forms are available until Dec. 1.
The city said the following on their Facebook page:
“We’ve been rehired as special helpers for the holiday season! Santa’s helpers are tasked with one of the most magical jobs at the North Pole – getting Santa’s letters to the children on the nice list all around the world. We are determined to be the very best helpers of them all.
Complete the form and your little one will find a very special parcel addressed just for them in the mailbox this holiday season. Forms are available now through December 1 at www.laporteparkandrec.com or at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Avenue) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.”