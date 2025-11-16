Ice skating returns to Downtown La Porte Thanksgiving weekend.
“Enjoy this fun, healthy activity with family and friends, with skating times scheduled on weekends and over holiday break from November 28 through January 25,” City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department said on their Facebook page.
Watch for specials including FREE SKATE FRIDAYS and BOGO (Buy One Get One) SKATE SUNDAYS. Group outings and skating lessons also available. Want to sponsor a skate or bring out a group? Call 219-326-9600 for more information.
To reserve your skate time for November 28-30, visit www.laporteparkandrec.com. For FREE SKATE FRIDAY on November 28 use the promo code LEAP and for BOGO SKATE SUNDAY on November 30 use the promo code SAL.