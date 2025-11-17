The Gilded Page Book Club – “Ragtime” by E.L. Doctorow

Wednesday, November 19 | 6:00 PM

Step back into the extravagance and upheaval of America’s Gilded Age in the opulent setting of The Barker Mansion. November’s book selection is Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow—a sweeping novel where fact and fiction intertwine, blending real historical figures with a fictional family’s journey through early 20th-century America.

Hosted by Craig Golbesky, the Barker Mansion’s Events Coordinator and creator of last year’s celebrated Agatha Christie & Whiskey series, this gathering will foster warm, engaging discussion. Rare pieces from the Barker family collection will be brought out to connect the fictional narrative with local history.

The evening concludes with whiskey tastings courtesy of Journeyman Distillery and a self-guided tour of the mansion. Space is extremely limited.