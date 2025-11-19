OVER THREE DOZEN VENDORS!
LOCAL, REGIONAL AND NATIONAL!
LIVE MUSIC BY NEIL ALLESEE!
Join us THIS SATURDAY for the 10th annual La Pour Brew & Wine Fest, a celebration of craft beer, community and good times! Sample a wide variety of local and regional brews, along with a selection of wines, ciders and seltzers.
Whether you’re a craft beer connoisseur or just enjoy an afternoon among friends, La Pour Brew & Wine Fest has something for everyone! For the lineup, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1572084280466903. VIP entry begins at noon and General Admission runs from 1-4 p.m. Tickets available at https://event.ontaptickets.com/…/la-pour-brew-wine-fest… or the Civic Auditorium Office.