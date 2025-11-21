The Indiana State Police released a statement on social media regarding instances of “swatting” targeting members of the Indiana General Assembly.

ISP stated the following:

“The Indiana State Police is aware of and are currently investigating multiple instances of the crime known as “swatting” which have recently targeted members of the Indiana General Assembly.

“Swatting is an incident in which someone with ill intention notifies law enforcement via phone call, email or other form of communication of a false emergency at a targeted location. The end goal of this is to generate as large a scale law enforcement response as possible.

“The Indiana State Police warn that not only is this potentially dangerous to all involved, but it is also against the law. While the motives for this type of activity may vary, we are working diligently with local, county law and federal law enforcement partners around to identify those responsible for these reckless, careless and illegal activities.

“Our goal is to seek criminal prosecution against those involved, to the fullest extent allowed by law.