Save The Dunes-Annual Opt Outside Hike at

West Beach, Indiana Dunes National Park located at 376 N County Line Rd, in Gary from 1:00PM-4:00PMCST.

Save the Dunes invities you to join us TODAY, for a ranger led post-Thanksgiving hike instead of shopping on black Friday. This event is co-sponsored by Save the Dunes, the interactive hikes will be led by regional experts in fields such as birding, botany, insects, geology, and ecology.

We’ll meet on the north end of the main parking lot at West Beach at 1:00PM then take to the trails! Please dress for the weather, layer up, and bring reusable water bottles. This event is rain or shine. This event requires an entrance fee to the National Park, an Annual Indiana Dunes Nation Park Pass, or America the Beautiful Park Pass. We hope to see you there! Please feel free to reach out to [email protected] with any questions.