INDIANA — The United States Postal Service’s busiest holiday season is in full swing as its real-time Holiday Mail Counter goes live online, and Postal Service leaders say they are ready to deliver for every American’s holiday mailing and shipping needs. The Postal Service has made continued investments in network transformation and modernization, boosting the strong and reliable service customers have come to expect throughout the organization’s 250 years of service to the nation. As it expands its role as the nation’s end-to-end carrier of choice, the Postal Service’s improvements in infrastructure, technology, and shipping standards are core components of holiday readiness in Indiana and across the nation. The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the Postal Service and one of the most critical opportunities to serve communities in Indiana. Throughout its 250 years of service, the organization has evolved from horseback and steamships to the Next Generation Delivery Vehicles serving communities today. Thanks to investments made in Indiana and across the country, and the dedication of the USPS workforce, the Postal Service is prepared to deliver this holiday season reliably, quickly, and affordably. The Postal Service has opened hundreds of expanded facilities with new state-of-the-art sorting machines, bringing the Postal Service total to 614 packaging sorting machines across the country. These investments have resulted in a daily processing capacity of approximately 88 million packages – up from 60 million last holiday season. The Postal Service also plans to hire 14,000 temporary employees to support the holiday season, complement the full-time workforce, and ensure the Postal Service can handle the extra holiday volume across the country. The Postal Service remains the most affordable way to send mail and packages. This holiday season, customers can expect their mail and packages to be delivered, on average, in less than three days. For shipping within the same regional service areas, holiday customers can expect a 2–3-day turnaround. Local hours at all post offices are available at USPS.com. The Postal Service has also launched a live holiday counter, keeping tally of how many mailpieces and packages have been accepted into the network this holiday season. For holiday related information – including how to order free Postal Service shipping supplies – visit usps.com/holidaynews .