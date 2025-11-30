Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for December 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 375 households.

Thursday, December 4, 2025 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: James R. Hardesty Hamlet/Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center, 15 W. Indiana Ave., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and the Starke County Health Department and will serve 200 households.

Friday, December 5, 2025 – Elkhart County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Clayton Homes, 66700 St. Rd. 19, Wakarusa, IN 46573

*This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 200 households.

Friday, December 12, 2025 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: San Pierre Fire Department, 102 Fisher St., San Pierre, IN 46374

*This distribution is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and the Starke County Health Department and will serve 200 households.

Monday, December 15, 2025 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Prairie Meadow Park, 199 Flynn Rd., Westville, IN 46391

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 150 households.

Friday, December 19, 2025 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Goodwill Industries, 1805 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is sponsored by St. Joseph Health System and will serve 250 households.

Monday, December 22, 2025 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Mentone United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.

December 30, 2025 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Heartland Church, 6020 S. 300 E., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Northwest Indiana and will serve 200 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Clayton Homes, Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and the Starke County Health Department, St. Joseph Health System, United Way of Northwest Indiana, and USDA, for sponsoring these distributions.

100% ($176,146.00) [FY2024-2025] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

###