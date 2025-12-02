MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Four generations cut the ribbon on D. Martin Enterprises’ new manufacturing facility, 50 Motts Parkway, as well as marked 50 years in business serving the steel industry.

The family-owned company celebrated its new building, which expands its steel industry offerings with approximately 116,400 square feet of manufacturing space and 4,000 square feet of office space. Construction was launched in 2024.

“The basement is where it all started … though my grandma told me that was just a temporary office in-between. Either way, it was a start, a small start that just kept going,” said Cory Martin, director of HR/Communications at D. Martin Enterprises. “I have distinct memories of other offices throughout the years …. Being dragged there on weekends with my parents. I started working here over 10 years ago … And now here we are.

“Look around you. This isn’t just a bigger space, this is proof, proof that all of your hard work, the weekends, the risks, the failures, the wins, the confidence and belief that we could pull off any great idea has paid off.”

The business began with Don Martin Sr. and his wife Betty, providing a range of solutions for the electric arc furnace steel mills across the country. It continued with Gary and Don Martin Jr. and is in the third generation with 106 employees.

“None of us would be here without the foundation of our grandparents, parents and uncle. On my first visit to a mill, I saw scrap metal get struck by what looks like lightning bolts, melt into glowing liquid and poured from one vessel to another. Our mission here at DME is to keep that liquid steel contained,” said Cassie Martin Graham, president at D. Martin Enterprises. “As we grow, we will grow with purpose. DME is a dynamic place right now and it’s changing every day. I look forward to seeing what the next generation brings.”

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse said family-owned businesses have a unique strength and story.

“When you have so many family members integral to the growth and direction of a business, you have a special recipe for success as there is an investment like no other,” he said. “How amazing to see DME start the next phase with the founders’ granddaughters at the helm reinforcing roots here in Michigan City.”

“When my grandparents started DME, they saw the need and opportunity in the steel industry and refused to look away. Gary and Don kept it alive and refused to quit. Here’s to the next chapter in our journey that got us here,” added Cory Martin.